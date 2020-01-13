Tres argentinos entre los nominados a los premios Oscar
La película “Joker”, de Todd Philips, encabeza la lista de nominaciones de la 92° edición de los premios Oscar, que se realizará el 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby, de Los Ángeles, seguido por “El irlandés”, “Érase una vez en Hollywood” y “1917”, con 10 candidaturas cada una.
Según se anunció este lunes oficialmente, en el rubro mejor película competirán “1917”, “Contra lo imposible”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Guasón”, “Mujercitas”, “Historia de un matrimonio”, “Érase una vez en Hollywood” y “Parásitos”.
Además, entre los ternados aparecen tres argentinos: Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena y Nelson Sepúlveda figuran en la categoría Efectos Especiales, por su trabajo en The Irishman, de Martin Scorsese
LA LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2020
Mejor película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Woman
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)
Actriz protagónica
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)
Actor protagónico
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Actor de reparto
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Actriz de reparto
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Fotografía
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Película extranjera
Parasite (Corea del Sur)
Pain and Glory (España)
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Francia)
Película de animación
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documental
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor cortometraje documental
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Maquillaje y peinado
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Canción original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Diseño de producción
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Edición
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker)
El irlandés (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parásito (Jinmo Yang)
Edición de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Guión original
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Guión adaptado
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejores efectos especiales
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor película corta de animación
Daughter
Hair Love”
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor película corta de acción real
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister